The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday sent out a release which stated that opening batter Mayank Agarwal has been added to the Indian squad for the upcoming Test match against England as a cover for captain Rohit Sharma, who is currently in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 during the tour game against Leicestershire. The updated squad did not have any designated vice-captain in it, as KL Rahul's name was omitted as he is out with injury.

Since then there has been a lot of discussion about who should captain India in the crucial Test match if Rohit is not able to recover in time. Several former India cricketers have given their opinion on this.

On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a tweet asking fans to name their choice in case Rohit misses the Edgbaston Test.

Former India off spinner Harbhajan Singh has responded to the tweet and tagged India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. This is a huge endorsement for the paceman, coming from a legendary player who served Indian cricket with distinction for several years.

At the current juncture though, it looks like Rohit could be available for the match as he shared a photograph of himself with a thumbs up and smile on Instagram.

India lead the series 2-1 and could win its fourth Test series on English soil if they manage to win or draw the Edgbaston Test.