Star India batter Virat Kohli has been going through a lean patch with the bat, having failed to score a century in nearly three years. While some experts have failed to point out any flaws in his technique, some feel that the 33-year-old batters should take some time away from the game. In the same light, former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed recently revealed that he gave Kohli some advice regarding his batting, and the latter has certainly worked on it.

Ahmed, who had also served as the spin-bowling coach of England from 2008-2014, said that he had advised Kohli to work on his front foot movement, adding that the star batter acknowledged his tips.

"Once Virat was training in the gym and he himself came to me and asked how's everything is going and after a brief conversation I told him a couple of things and he's a very smart and a good listener. So, I told Virat that the initial 10-15 runs you score, your front foot lands straight on the pitch and when you try to drive the ball and as your foot is not in the direction of the ball, it takes the outside edge even on a flat surface," Ahmed said during an interaction on ARY News' show 'Bouncer'.

"After that, I noted that he began to shuffle across the pitch to get the ball in the middle but as you know when a batter shuffles especially when it is swinging, he lost track of where his off-stump was. He was carefully listening to all my points and acknowledged me, 'That's a very good point Mushi bhai and I would work on it'," he added.

Kohli missed the first ODI against England due to a groin strain before returning for the second game on Thursday.

India won the first ODI by a comprehensive margin of 10 wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the series, while in the second game, they lost by 100 runs.