India vs England, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: In what comes as a welcome news, Virat Kohli had a nets session ahead of the second ODI against England. Team India will look to maintain their winning momentum when they take the field against England in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at Lord's Cricket Stadium. India had registered a comprehensive win in the first ODI, gaining a victory by ten wickets. Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show as he returned with figures of 6-19 to bundle out England for 110. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan then played unbeaten knocks of 76 and 31 as India registered a ten-wicket win. England have all to do in the second ODI and they need to win if they want to take the series into a decider. (LIVE SCORECARD)

