England vs India 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Virat Kohli Has Net Session As India Look To Seal Series
ENG vs IND 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: India will look to maintain their winning momentum in the second ODI against England
India vs England, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: In what comes as a welcome news, Virat Kohli had a nets session ahead of the second ODI against England. Team India will look to maintain their winning momentum when they take the field against England in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at Lord's Cricket Stadium. India had registered a comprehensive win in the first ODI, gaining a victory by ten wickets. Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show as he returned with figures of 6-19 to bundle out England for 110. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan then played unbeaten knocks of 76 and 31 as India registered a ten-wicket win. England have all to do in the second ODI and they need to win if they want to take the series into a decider. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of 2nd ODI Between England vs India, Straight from Lord's Cricket Stadium, London
- 16:14 (IST)Kohli is warming up in nets, BCCI shares big updateAhead of the second ODI, BCCI shared photos where Virat Kohli can be seen practicing in the nets.
Virat Kohli warming up in the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/BgDquilIOz— BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2022
- 16:07 (IST)Here's what Sourav Ganguly said about Virat Kohli's formOn Wednesday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly spoke to news agency ANI where he talked about the form of Virat Kohli
- 16:04 (IST)Eyes on Kohli's fitness!All eyes would be on Virat Kohli's fitness and it would be interesting to see whether he plays or not in the second ODI!
- 16:03 (IST)Ind vs Eng: Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to our Live Coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and England. Toss will take place at 5 PM with match slated to start at 5:30!Stay tuned!