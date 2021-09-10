A COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp culminated in the cancellation of the team's fifth and final Test against England in Manchester that was scheduled to start from today. The BCCI stated in a press release that it would work with its English counterparts to try and reschedule the match at a later date. Nevertheless, Friday's cancellation meant a premature and a disappointing end to what had been a fascinating contest between two top teams. The Virat Kohli-led Indian side had been leading the five-match series 2-1 ahead of the finale in Manchester.

The sense of disappointment was palpable as fans, ex-cricketers, among others, took to Twitter to react to Friday's dramatic cancellation.

"This is such a shame - as it's been a wonderful series !" wrote Australian spin great Shane Warne on his Twitter account.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen expressed his shock at the news and also wondered whether this could affect the opening game of the IPL when the season resumes later this month in the UAE.

"So England v India TEST is CANCELLED due to Covid!!!! WOW!!!! Wow!!! Wow!!! Does it mean with 9 days till CSK v MI in Dubai, NO player from each team that's in the UK will be available if they now have 10 days of quarantining in UK?" Pietersen asked on Twitter.

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan blamed India for the cancellation, much to the ire of Indian fans.

"India have let English Cricket down !!! But England did let South African Cricket down !!!" Vaughan tweeted.

Vaughan later tweeted that the cancellation of the Test just hours before the start portrayed a "total lack of respect" towards the fans who were travelling to watch the game.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer pointed to England calling off their tour to South Africa last year, citing COVID-19 fears, to say that India were well within their rights not to field a team in Manchester.

"England were within their rights back then and so are India now. If anything India honoured their commitment and completed the Oval test despite entire coaching staff getting positive during the game. #ENGvsIND #perspective," Jaffer wrote.

Here are some of the other reactions:

Effectively, we won the series 3-1. England got a positive result in one test at Leeds.

India were looking to secure the team's fourth Test series victory on English soil before the Manchester Test was cancelled.