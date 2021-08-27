India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: India Look To Keep Hopes Alive With England In Complete Control
India vs England Live Cricket Score: India were trailing by 345 runs at Stumps on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test at Headingley
India will look to pick up England's remaining two wickets early on Day 3 and then bat well to fight their way back into the ongoing third Test at Headingley. Indian bowlers toiled hard on Day 2 after England took the match in their control by bowling out the visitors for a paltry total of 78 on the opening day of the third Test. England skipper Joe Root continued his fine run with the bat in the series as he brought up his third century in three games. England finished Day 2 at 423 for eight, leading India by 345 runs with two wickets in hand. Apart from Root, Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns and Dawid Malan scored half-centuries. For India, Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 87 while Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets apiece. Jasprit Bumrah castled Root but not before he batted England into a commanding position in the ongoing Test. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Updates From Headingley, Leeds
- 15:19 (IST)Highlights - Day 2 !An extraordinary day for the English skipper helped his team to dominate the day's play yesterdayBut despite Root's epic ton, Indian bowlers did have a say in the final hour of playHere's a look at the highlights :
Another excellent day— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 27, 2021
What does Day 3 hold in store?
#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/5rcRSzXmzx
- 15:09 (IST)Hello And Welcome - 3rd Test, Day 3 - ENG v IND !Hello and Welcome to Day 3 of the 3rd Test between England and India at Headingley in LeedsWith the help of Joe Root's 3rd consecutive century in this series, England were placed comfortably at 423/8 after 129 overs with a lead of 345 runsIndian bowlers did enjoy some success late on Day 2 but it hardly mattered as England had already taken a healthy lead by thenThe stage is set now for an exciting third day's play !