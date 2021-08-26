India got the much-needed breakthrough when opener Rory Burns was dismissed by pacer Mohammed Shami in the first session on the second day of the third Test at Headingley in Leeds. Both Haseeb Hameed and Burns looked solid at the start of the second day's play but the latter was castled by a Shami delivery that came in. England were placed at 135/1 after 50 overs with a lead of 57 runs. England dominated the first day at Headingley as India were bundled out for 78 in their first innings on Wednesday. James Anderson took three for six while Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson and Craig Overton all chipped in with the ball to hand advantage to England. After fine show by the bowlers, England openers Burns and Hameed put on an unbeaten 120-run opening stand to take the hosts to a lead of 42 with all 10 wickets in hand at Stumps on Day 1. (LIVE SCORECARD)

England vs India, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates From Headingley, Leeds