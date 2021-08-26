England vs India, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Updates: Mohammed Shami Removes Rory Burns As Haseeb Hameed Continues To Hold Fort
ENG vs IND Live Cricket Score: Mohammed Shami dismissed Rory Burns for 61 runs to get India the much-needed breakthrough while opener Haseeb Hameed continued to impress on the second day of the third Test at Headingley in Leeds.
India got the much-needed breakthrough when opener Rory Burns was dismissed by pacer Mohammed Shami in the first session on the second day of the third Test at Headingley in Leeds. Both Haseeb Hameed and Burns looked solid at the start of the second day's play but the latter was castled by a Shami delivery that came in. England were placed at 135/1 after 50 overs with a lead of 57 runs. England dominated the first day at Headingley as India were bundled out for 78 in their first innings on Wednesday. James Anderson took three for six while Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson and Craig Overton all chipped in with the ball to hand advantage to England. After fine show by the bowlers, England openers Burns and Hameed put on an unbeaten 120-run opening stand to take the hosts to a lead of 42 with all 10 wickets in hand at Stumps on Day 1. (LIVE SCORECARD)
England vs India, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates From Headingley, Leeds
- 17:16 (IST)Four Overthrows !Bumrah has shown his displeasure after Siraj conceded an overthrow that went behind the wicket for a fourENG 163/2 after 63.2 overs - Lead by 85 runs
- 17:11 (IST)Wicket - Jadeja Gets Hameed !Ravindra Jadeja beats Hameed's defence to castle the opener for 68 runs off 195 deliveriesENG 159/2 after 63 overs - Lead by 81 runs
- 17:05 (IST)Four !Malan has taken a liking towards Siraj as he cover drives a full bowl for another boundary on the off-sideENG 157/1 after 61.2 overs - Lead by 79 runs
- 17:03 (IST)Hameed Continues To Impress !Hameed has now played 190 deliveries for his 68 runs as he continues to show the determination to stay at the wicketENG 153/1 after 61 overs - Lead by 75 runs
- 16:59 (IST)Four !Dawid Malan glides a leg-sidish Siraj delivery for a boundary off the padsENG 153/1 after 60 overs - Lead by 75 runs
- 16:47 (IST)Four Again !Malan puts Siraj away again for a four with a similar backfoot cut on the off-sideENG 149/1 after 57.3 overs - Lead 71 runs
- 16:46 (IST)Four !Malan welcomes Siraj with a backfoot cut for a superb boundaryENG 145/1 after 57.1 overs - Lead by 67 runs
- 16:43 (IST)Shami & Bumrah Start Well !Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have begun well after drinks with tight lines and lengths, giving nothing awayENG 141/1 after 57 overs - Lead by 63 runs
- 16:33 (IST)Drinks !Drinks TakenOne hour of play on Day 2 has been completed and players will have drinks nowIndia will be eager to take more wickets with Malan looking a bit iffy at the start of his inningsENG 141/1 after 55 overs - Lead by 63 runs
- 16:28 (IST)Hameed Looks Set !Haseeb Hameed is looking calm and totally set nowApart from leaving the ones outside off, Hameed is taking runs on the on-side with much confidenceENG 141/1 after 53.5 overs - Lead by 63 runs
- 16:24 (IST)Four !A confident start from Dawid Malan as he cover drives Bumrah for a splendid boundaryENG 140/1 after 52.5 overs - Lead by 62 runs
- 16:09 (IST)Wicket - Shami Gets Burns !Mohammed Shami gets India the breakthrough as he castles Rory Burns for 61 runs off 153 ballsENG 135/1 after 50 overs - Lead by 57 runsDawid Malan comes in next
WICKET!
Shami gets the much-needed breakthrough for #TeamIndia.
Rory Burns departs for 61.
Live - https://t.co/FChN8SV3VR #ENGvIND
- 16:07 (IST)Black Armbands - Honouring Ted Dexter !The England team is wearing black armbands in remembrance and honour of the passing of their former captain Ted Dexter
Our players are wearing black armbands today to honour the passing of our former captain Ted Dexter.
#ENGvIND
- 16:04 (IST)Kohli Persists With Ishant !Despite an ordinary start, Kohli has continued to put his faith in Ishant Sharma ahead of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed SirajENG 135/0 after 49 overs - Lead by 57 runs
- 15:55 (IST)England Start Well !England are off to a decent start as they have taken any opportunity to score coming their wayBoth Hameed and Burns are looking comfortable and have started from where they left off yesterdayENG 133/0 after 47 overs - Lead by 55 runs
- 15:48 (IST)Four - Pacers Bowling Full !Virat Kohli is experimenting with his field at the start of the day with Shami and Ishant bowling fuller lengths than yesterdayMeanwhile, Hameed flicks one off the pads for a fourENG 130/0 after 45.3 overs - Lead by 50 runs
- 15:45 (IST)Four - Burns !Rory Burns hits the first boundary of the day as he flicks a leg-sidish Ishant delivery for a stylish fourENG 126/0 after 45 overs - Lead 48 runs
- 15:36 (IST)Ishant Sharma Begins Tidy !Ishant Sharma loosens up a little in his first over with an off-side line that troubled Hameed a couple of timesENG 121/0 after 43 overs - Lead by 43 runsMohammed Shami to bowl from the other end
- 15:31 (IST)Day 2 - Session 1 BeginsIndian players are in the middle and so are the English openers Rory Burns and Haseeb HameedIshant Sharma starts proceedingsENG 121/0 after 42.1 overs - Lead by 43
- 15:27 (IST)Highlights - Day 1 !Let's look back at yesterday's action before the start of Day 2 today
A dream first day
Can you think of any better?
#ENGvIND
- 15:24 (IST)Rory Burns Aiming 100 On B'day !It's England opener Rory Burns' birthday todayWill he be able to make it count and reach the magical three-figure mark?
Happy birthday Rory Burns
Is there a better way to celebrate than batting for your country? #ENGvIND #WTC23
- 15:21 (IST)Team Hurdle - India !Iconic pre-day hurdle for Team India ahead of an all-important second day's play
It is time to start afresh. Let's do this! #TeamIndia #ENGvIND
- 15:08 (IST)Hello And Welcome - Day 2, 3rd Test - ENG v IND !Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of Day 2 of the 3rd Test between England and India being played at Headingley in LeedsDay 1 saw England dominate the visitors in all three departments of the game as India were bowled out for 78 in their first inningsIndian bowlers will be aiming to bounce back after failing to claim a single wicket with England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed looking set and solid in the middleENG 120/0 after 42 overs