England were at 25/0 at the end of Day 3, trailing by 70 runs in the first Test match against India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. India posted a score of 278 runs in the first innings in response to England's 183, taking a lead of 95 runs. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja scored half-centuries for India. Rahul made a fine comeback to Test cricket with his 84 runs, he held the fort from one end as wickets kept tumbling from the other. Later Rahul was well supported by Ravindra Jadeja who scored 56 runs batting at number seven. England fast bowler Ollie Robinson took his maiden five-wicket haul, while veteran pacer James Anderson returned with four wickets. Anderson also became the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, surpassing Anil Kumble's tally of 619 wickets on Friday. On Day 4, the Indian team will look to restrict England to a total that can be easily chased in the fourth innings. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Score, India (IND) vs England (ENG) From Trent Bridge, Nottingham