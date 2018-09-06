India vs England, 5th Test: Virat Kohli Could Equal This Legend's Record At Kennington Oval

Team India captain Virat Kohli could add another record to his tally when India take on England in the fifth and final Test starting Friday at Kennington Oval in London. Virat Kohli has 23 centuries to his name and the Indian skipper is one century short of equalling West Indies' batting legend Vivian Richards, who has 24 centuries under his belt. The 29-year-old Kohli has played 70 Tests so far, scoring 6098 runs at an average of 54.44, while Richards scored 8540 in 121 Tests at an average of 50.23.

With 23 centuries, Kohli is on 25th spot in the list of most centuries in Tests. India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar tops the tally with 51 centuries.

Kohli is also the 6th Indian cricketer to score 1500 plus runs against England. India batting superstar Tendulkar tops the list with 2535 runs against England. He scored seven centuries and 13 half-centuries at an average of 51.73.

In ODIs, Kohli is the second in the list of century scorers in ODIs. With 35 centuries to his name, Kohli is behind Tendulkar, who has 49 centuries under his belt. Kohli has scored 9779 runs in 211 ODIs at an average of 58.20.

Apart from Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar (2483), Rahul Dravid (1950), Gundappa Viswanath (1880) and Dilip Vengsarkar (1589) are the Indian batsmen who have scored 1500-plus runs against England.

Kohli also became country's highest run-getting Test skipper overseas. The record was previously held by former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, who has 1693 runs to his name. The India captain took 19 Tests to achieve the milestone, while Ganguly played 28 Tests overseas as captain.