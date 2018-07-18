 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

MS Dhoni Will Have To Up His Game To Be India's Choice For World Cup, Says Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 18 July 2018 19:18 IST

MS Dhoni did not have a particularly good outing with the bat in the 3 ODIs against England.

MS Dhoni is under-fire for his poor performance in the recently-concluded series against England. © AFP

Team India's continuous experimentation with their middle-order has failed to impress former India captain Sourav Ganguly. According to reports in sections of the media, Ganguly is not only happy with the middle-order experimentation but also has pointed out that if MS Dhoni is India's choice for the ICC World Cup 2019, then the wicketkeeper-batsman will have to up his game. MS Dhoni is currently under-fire for his poor performance with the bat in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against England.

"If Dhoni has got to play then he has got to get in a position where he keeps hitting. If it is 24-25 overs and he has got to build an innings, he is struggling at the moment," Ganguly said.

"He may turn it around as he has been a great player for India but at the present he is not turning it around enough and this has been going on for more than a year," Ganguly was quoted as saying to PTI by sections of the media.

Ganguly slammed the Indian team management for not "looking after" two of its best batsmen, KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane.

Reiterating his point, he further added that constant experimentation in the middle-order is hurting the "top-heavy" side as India are over reliant on the top-three trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"I think two of your best batsmen (Rahane and Rahul) are not being looked after properly. I am not saying it is deliberate but it is my opinion either of the two have to be played at four because it is too much of a pressure, especially on Rohit and Virat Kohli," he said.

Ganguly expressed his displeasure with KL Rahul's omission from the 3rd ODI against England.

"Eyes closed, I will have Rahul at four. Your top four have to be the best players and you got to persist with them. Go and speak to Rahul and say 'we will give you 15 games'. Just go and play," Ganguly remarked.

"They (the team management) are not giving enough opportunities at the moment. Rahul got the fantastic hundred at Manchester and now he was dropped. You won't be able to produce players like that. Same for Rahane," Ganguly added.

Comments
Topics : MS Dhoni Sourav Ganguly England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 3rd ODI Cricket
