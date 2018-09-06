 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

KL Rahul Visits Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Showcases His Football Skills. Watch

Updated: 06 September 2018 15:08 IST

KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav paid a visit to Arsenal's Emirates stadium to watch a Premier League match.

KL Rahul is an ardent Arsenal fan and his affection for the club was on display © Instagram

KL Rahul is a football fanatic and his love for Premier League club Arsenal was on display when he visited the club's home ground Emirates for a match recently. He was accompanied by teammate Umesh Yadav at the stadium to watch a match between Arsenal and West Ham United. Arsenal Football Club's official YouTube channel shared a short video showing the two cricketers, KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav watching the clash and showcasing their footballing skills post the match. KL Rahul also shared his Arsenal experience on his official Instagram account. Rahul shared pictures with Gunners' striker Danny Welbeck and goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Captain Virat Kohli and his team could not emulate their third Trent Bridge success over hosts England as they lost the fourth match by 60 runs. The win gave England an unassailable 3-1 lead over India. After winning the toss The Rose Bowl in Southampton, England had opted to bat first and managed to post 246 runs on the board. In reply, India put 273 runs on the board in their first innings. The hosts then went on to put 271 runs and gave India a target of 245 runs. Skipper Kohli (58) and Ajinkya Rahane (51) fought well paving the way for an Indian victory.

However, England's off-spinner Moeen Ali was the tormentor-in-chief again for the visitors (5/63, 4/71) as he diminished any comeback for India.

The fifth and final Test between India and England will begin on Friday at The Oval in London.

Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Lokesh Rahul Arsenal Emirates Stadium English Premier League England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • KL Rahul is an Arsenal football club fan
  • KL Rahul visited the stadium with teammate Umesh Yadav
  • They were there to watch the Arsenal and West Ham United match
