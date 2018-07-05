India dominated England in the opening Twenty20 International against England , registering a resounding eight-wicket win over the hosts at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. Virat Kohli-led India will aim for another dominant show to clinch the T20I series when the two sides clash in the second T20 International at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Ahead of the second T20I, Virat Kohli shared a photo with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and his former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni .

The most exciting feeling is walking out with your team mates to represent your country. The passion of fans creates a kind of energy that can't be explained. ???? pic.twitter.com/7YYb9NV44M — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 5, 2018

Kuldeep Yadav claimed fine figures of 5 for 24, while KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten century to help India go 1-0 up against Eoin Morgan-led England.

India are on the cusp of a sixth successive T20I series win. India have been unbeaten in bilateral T20I series since September last year.

India defeated New Zealand 2-1 in November 2017 and then went on to register their four consecutive series victories over Sri Lanka (3-0), South Africa (2-1), Nidahas T20I Tri-series and Ireland (2-0), respectively.

A 2-0 series lead against England will allow India to close the gap with second-placed Australia, while a 3-0 whitewash will help them overleap to second behind top-ranked Pakistan.