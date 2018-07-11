Massive Milestone Awaits MS Dhoni As India Take On England In ODI Series

Mahendra Singh Dhoni all set to another feather to his cap as he is on his way to become the 12th cricketer in ODI history to score 10,000 runs. MS Dhoni is just 33 runs short of achieving this incredible feat. Dhoni will have a chance to join the elite club when India take on England in the three-match ODI series , starting on July 12 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. If Dhoni manages to score those runs, he will be joining batting legends Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly in the list. He will become fourth Indian and 12th overall to achieve the milestone.

Tendulkar is on top of the list with 18426 runs in ODIs. He is followed by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (14234), Australia's Ricky Ponting (13704). Sri Lankans Sanath Jayasuriya (13430) and Mahela Jayawardene (12650) are followed by Pakistan's Inzamam-ul Haq (11739), South Africa's Jacques Kallis (11579), Ganguly (11363), Dravid (10889), West Indian Brian Lara (10405) and Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (10290) in the list.

Dhoni will also become only the second wicketkeeper-batsman to touch the 10000-run mark. Sangakkara was the first designated wicketkeeper-batsman to achieve the milestone.

This is not the only record Dhoni has achieved in his eminent career.

In ODIs, Dhoni has taken 297 catches and is fourth in all-time list. He is behind Australia's Adam Gilchrist (417), South Africa's Mark Boucher (402) and Sangakkara (383 catches).

But the 2011 World Cup winning captain dominates the stumping records in ODIs. Dhoni has inflicted 107 stumpings in his 318-ODI career. Sangakkara is second in the list with 99 stumpings.

Overall (Test, ODIs and T20Is,), Dhoni is the third highest for most wicket-keeping dismissals - 785. South Africa's Mark Boucher is on top of the list with 998 dismissals across all formats and he is followed by Australia's Adam Gilchrist who has 905 dismissals to his name.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the World Twenty20 in 2007. Dhoni also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England.