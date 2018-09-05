 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Best From Virat Kohli Is Yet To Come, Feels Greg Chappell

Updated: 05 September 2018 17:45 IST

India have already lost the five-match Test series against England with one more Test to go.

India vs England: Best From Virat Kohli Is Yet To Come, Feels Greg Chappell
Virat Kohli has already scored 544 runs in the Test series so far. © AFP

The Indian cricket team conceded an unassailable 3-1 lead to England in the ongoing five-match series after losing the fourth Test in Southampton by 60 runs on Sunday. Chasing a tricky target of 245 in the fourth innings, the visitors got bundled out on 184 runs, losing the match by 60 runs. Although, skipper Virat Kohli played a crucial 58-run knock on the fourth day but could not take his team across the finish line. Post the heart-breaking series loss, former team India coach, Greg Chappell praised the gritty knock by Kohli but also asserted that the 29-year-old can better his performance as he progresses. Hailing his desire and passion for the game, Chappell asserted that the best from Kohli is yet to come.

"Kohli, as well as having great physical talent, has the mental capacity and the emotional capacity to deal with what it takes to be successful in that really harsh environment. I don't know that there are many with more will to succeed than Virat. He has a real desire. Something's driving him that is beyond what most people are capable of. I think we still haven't seen the best of him," Chappell was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

Kohli had a below-par tour of England in 2014 where he scored a mere 134 runs in five Tests. But this time around, the Indian skipper changed things drastically and is the highest scorer in the series so far. Shedding the light on Kohli's performance in the series, Chappell revealed that it has only been possible with the belief that the skipper carries in his abilities.

"What he has done in England on this tour has been quite exceptional. A lot of people doubted that he could manage in those conditions. I am assuming that he didn't doubt it, or if he did doubt it, he was determined to overcome it. His batting on this tour has been very outstanding. The innings between him and (Ajinkya) Rahane in the first innings of the Trent Bridge Test when they were three down for not many was quite a performance. He has probably exceeded what anyone would have expected," Chappell added.

Kohli has already scored 544 runs in four Test matches, with two centuries and three half-centuries at an average of 68. As the long, grueling tour comes to an end with the final Test scheduled to commence from September 7 in London, Kohli will look to end the series on a winning note.

Comments
Topics : Cricket India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli The Rose Bowl, Southampton England vs India, 2018
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India lost the fourth Test in Southampton by 60 runs.
  • Kohli played a crucial 58-run knock on the fourth day.
  • Kohli scored 134 runs in 5 Tests matches in 2014 tour of England.
Related Articles
India vs England: Virat Kohli Gets A Customised Southampton FC Jersey. See Picture
India vs England: Virat Kohli Gets A Customised Southampton FC Jersey. See Picture
Virat Kohli Recalls Sydney Test Row: "I
Virat Kohli Recalls Sydney Test Row: "I'm So Sorry, Please Don't Ban Me"
India To Play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3T20Is Against West Indies, Full Schedule Announced
India To Play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3T20Is Against West Indies, Full Schedule Announced
India vs England: Series Win Over India At Par With Ashes Triumph, Says Trevor Bayliss
India vs England: Series Win Over India At Par With Ashes Triumph, Says Trevor Bayliss
India vs England: Virat Kohli Can
India vs England: Virat Kohli Can't Do It Every Time, He's Human, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 03 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.