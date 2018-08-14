Ben Stokes To Rejoin England Squad For Third Test Against India

England cricketer Ben Stokes was included in the national team squad on Tuesday. His inclusion in the squad comes a day after England named their 13-man squad for the forthcoming Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Stokes was cleared of affray after a fight outside a Bristol nightclub, earlier in the day. A jury at Bristol crown court acquitted the 27-year-old all-rounder after he gave evidence saying he had acted in self-defence. "Now that the legal proceedings have concluded, the disciplinary process for Ben Stokes and Alex Hales can be scheduled by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC). Ben Stokes will now join the England squad for the 3rd Specsavers Test against India, which starts at Trent Bridge on Saturday," an ECB Spokesperson said.

"Considerable detail has been heard in this week-long court case and, in due course, there will be a range of matters for the Board to fully consider," he added.

A day back, the England national team selectors had named an unchanged 13-man squad for the third Test.

Chris Woakes had replaced Stokes in the second Test. He was adjudged the man-of-the-match on his return from injury.

Keaton Jennings retained his place after a flop show on top of the order.

Ollie Pope, who scored 28 runs in his debut for the national team at Lord's will also get a chance to prove his mettle.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Moeen Ali and uncapped pacer Jamie Porter, who could not find themselves a spot in the playing eleven at Lord's, have been retained in the squad.

England lead the five-match Test series 2-0. The hosts won the first match at Edgbaston in Birmingham by 31 runs where as they prevailed over India by an innings and 159 runs in the second encounter at Lord's.

England squad for third Test:

Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.