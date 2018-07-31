India vs England: Adil Rashid Named In England Playing XI For First Test

Controversial leg-spinner Adil Rashid was named in England's playing XI for the first Test with India, which begins in Birmingham on Wednesday. The spinner, who had quit the longer format of the game a while ago, was included in the England Test squad, sparking off a lot of debate. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced the playing XI for the first Test against India starting in Birmingham from Wednesday. The 30-year-old Rashid and is the lone spinner for England in the first Test. Captain Joe Root also named Jos Buttler England's vice-captain for the five-match series. Jos Buttler is already vice-captain for England's ODI side. Moeen Ali and Jamie Porter miss out on the starting XI from the 13-man squad named for England's 1000th Test.

England will be hoping to get the better of India, led by Virat Kohli, and put an end to what has been a pretty miserable home season for them.

India, on the other hand, would be looking for an elusive series win overseas, since their successes have almost all come at home in recent times.

The Indian top-order will be in for quite a test against a fast bowling line-up led by James Anderson and Stuart Broad, but the presence of specialist spinner, that too one who hasn't played red-ball cricket in a while, will be a boost for the Indian middle-order.

England playing XI - Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk),Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (vice-capt), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.