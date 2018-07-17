 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Virat Kohli's Expression After Being Bowled By Adil Rashid Goes Viral

Updated: 17 July 2018 20:11 IST

This is the first time since November 2014 against Sri Lanka that captain Kohli has got out to spinners in three consecutive ODI innings.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli was in disbelief after being bowled by Adil Rashid. © Twitter

Virat Kohli scored a calculated half-century in the third and final ODI against England at Headingley, Leeds on Tuesday. The Indian skipper looked in fine touch and was well on his way to a 36th ODI century but a moment of inspiration from England spinner Adil Rashid cut short Kohli's innings with the right-hander taking the long walk back after scoring 71 runs off 72 balls. While it was a big wicket for the English side, Kohli's expression after being bowled by Adil Rashid hogged the limelight. The incident happened in the 31st over. Rashid's ball pitched around middle and leg stump and then took a sharp turn beating Kohli's outside edge as the ball clipped the top of the off-stump and then nestled into Jos Buttler's glove.

In the first ODI, Kohli was dismissed by Adil Rahid for 75 off 82 balls. In the second ODI, the Indian captain was trapped leg-before by Moeen Ali for 45 off 56 runs.

During his innings in the third ODI, Kohli hit only eight boundaries as the English bowlers bowled a discipline line on a sluggish pitch.

The right-handed batsman also forged a 71-run partnership with Shikhar Dhawan for the second wicket, a 41-run partnership with Dinesh Karthik for third wicket and a crucial 31-run stand with MS Dhoni for the fourth wicket.

Earlier in the match, Kohli also became the fastest to score 3,000 ODI runs as captain. Kohli took just 49 innings to reach the landmark, 11 innings faster than the next best. He is trailed by South African cricketer AB de Villiers (60 innings), MS Dhoni (70 innings), Sourav Ganguly (74 innings), Greame Smith and Misbah-ul-Haq (83 innings) and Sanath Jayasuriya and Ricky Ponting (84 innings).

Topics : England Cricket Team India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Adil Rashid England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 3rd ODI Cricket
