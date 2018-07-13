 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 13 July 2018 13:24 IST

India would be looking to seal off the One-day International series vs England when the two sides meet again.

Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 137 at Trent Bridge as India won with nearly 10 overs to spare. © Twitter

India has been on a roll in the limited-overs series vs England and the 2nd One-day International (ODI) between the two sides should be quite a contest since England would be desperate to recover from the hammering they received in the first match and keep themselves alive in the series. India would be hoping that their spinners, led by left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, and their daunting batting attack deliver the goods as they look to seal off another limited-overs series. England, on the other hand, would be keen to make amends for what bas been a very bad week for English sports.

When is the India vs England, 2nd ODI match to be played?

India vs England, 2nd ODI will be played on July 14, 2018.

Where is the India vs England, 2nd ODI match to be played?

India vs England, 2nd ODI match will be played at the Lord's London.

What time does the India vs England, 2nd ODI match begin?

The India vs England, 2nd ODI match begins at 3:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England, 2nd ODI match?

The India vs England, 2nd ODI match will be shown on Sony Six SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs England, 2nd ODI match?

The India vs England, 2nd ODI match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team England vs India, 2018 Cricket England vs India, 2nd ODI
Highlights
  • India finished on 269 for two, with Rohit Sharma making an unbeaten 137
  • The victory saw India take a 1-0 lead in a three-match series
  • Eoin Morgan's exit left England 105 for four in the 20th over
