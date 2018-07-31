 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 31 July 2018 13:18 IST

India and England begin what promises to be a hard-fought and fiery Test series.

India will face their first real test in a long time as they take on hosts England. © AFP

India will face their first real test in a long time as they take on hosts England in the first of five Test matches, with skipper Virat Kohli handed the challenging job of getting the better of England and win a series there, something that hasn't happened in a long while. England too have had a pretty poor run at home, but would be hoping to add meat to their One-day International series win as they try to upstage one of the strongest batting line-ups in the world. It will be a test of not just skills but also character and poise for both sides.

When is the India vs England, 1st Test match beginning?

The India vs England, 1st Test match begins on August 1, 2018.

Where is the India vs England, 1st Test match?

The India vs England, 1st Test match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time does the India vs England, 1st Test match begin?

The India vs England, 1st Test match will begin at 3:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England, 1st Test match?

The India vs England, 1st Test match will be shown on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs England, 1st Test match?

The India vs England, 1st Test match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • India and England begin what promises to be a hard-fought and fiery Test
  • England too have had a pretty poor run at home
  • It will be a test of not just skills but also character
