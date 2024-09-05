Shreyas Iyer failed to impress in his first match in the Duleep Trophy 2024 as he was dismissed for 9 by Vijaykumar Vyshak during the clash between India C and India D at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur on Thursday. Vyshak, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL), came up with a brilliant delivery that moved slightly outside the off stump and Iyer ended up edging it to wicket-keeper Abishek Porel behind the stumps. This was a letdown for India D skipper Shreyas Iyer who will be in contention for a spot in the Indian cricket team squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh starting September 19.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna, all three white-ball experts, will miss the first round of the Duleep Trophy.

Wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the first round of the Duleep Trophy, due to a groin injury sustained during the ongoing All-India Buchi Babu Tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Medical Team is closely monitoring his condition and working towards ensuring a swift recovery.

The Men's Selection Committee has named Sanju Samson as Kishan's replacement in the India D squad, the BCCI informed in a statement.

Batter Suryakumar Yadav will also be unavailable for the first Duleep Trophy round after suffering a right thumb sprain while fielding in the All-India Buchi Babu Tournament.

The BCCI Medical Team is continuing to assess his injury, and a further evaluation next week will determine his availability for the second round.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna will miss the upcoming event as he is nearing completion of his rehab following surgery for his left quadriceps tendon and will miss the first-round game of the Duleep Trophy.

Teams:

India C (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel(w), Baba Indrajith, Aryan Juyal, Hrithik Shokeen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Himanshu Chauhan.

India D (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Yash Dubey, Ricky Bhui, Shreyas Iyer(c), Srikar Bharat, Atharva Taide(w), Axar Patel, Saransh Jain, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Aditya Thakare.

