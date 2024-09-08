Team India stars Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav were involved in an hilarious exchange on Day 3 of a Duleep Trophy match in Bengaluru. The incident came after India A spinner Kuldeep came out to bat before his team was dismissed for 231 runs as India B took a 90-run lead having scored 321 runs in their first innings. However, Pant, who slammed a half-century in the second innings for India B, decided to poke fun at his India and Delhi Capitals (DC) teammate Kuldeep.

Pant was seen sledging Kuldeep as he put his fingers inside the latter's helmet. However, Pant did not stop there as he also pulled Kuldeep's hand and jersey as he was walking in the middle to take guard.

The hilarious moment was caught by the cameraman and it has now gone viral on social media.

Kuldeep scored a solitary run as India A were bowled out for 231 on Day 2, handing India B a 90-run lead in the first innings.

In the second innings, Pant, who scored just seven runs in the first, hit a quickfire half-century off just 34 balls, smashing seven fours and one six.

India B needed their bowlers to carry on the excellent effort of Musheer Khan (181, 373b, 16x4, 5x6) that powered 'B' to 321 in their first innings.

For India A, KL Rahul top-scored with a 37 while Mayank Agarwal also scored 36. Captain Shubman Gill managed a mediocre 25 while Riyan Parag could only muster 32.

Earlier on Day 2, Musheer was all timing and confidence in the first session as the Mumbai batter continued to pile runs in the company of Saini.

Musheer, who resumed from overnight 105, added 76 more runs to his individual score, following the template from the first day of him controlling a large chunk of strike.

Saini too gave him solid support, reaching his second First-Class fifty, as India B went through second successive session without losing a wicket, while adding 88 runs off 30 overs.

But Musheer's 484-minute stay at the crease ended in the second over after lunch when he clanged Kuldeep Yadav to Parag in the deep.

(With PTI Inputs)

