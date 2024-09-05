India A vs India B LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal Solid But India B Lose 1st Wicket vs India A
Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran gave India B a brisk start against India A before Avesh Khan dismissed the latter.
Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal is off to a brilliant start after India A captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field against India B in the Duleep Trophy encounter at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran gave India B a brisk start before Avesh Khan dismissed the latter. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant will make his return to red-ball cricket while many major Indian cricket team stars will feature as India A take on India B in the Duleep Trophy encounter. All eyes will be on Pant with the Bangladesh Test series just round the corner. He is part of the Easwaran-led Team B while Shubman Gill is leading Team A. The Duleep Trophy will also be a brilliant platform to identify backup options for frontline stars. (Live Scorecard)
India A (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed
India B (Playing XI): Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Musheer Khan, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal
No run.
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run, played towards third man.
1 run, played towards point.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
OUT! c Dhruv Jurel b Avesh Khan.
No run.
Four! Played towards fine leg.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
No run.
No run.
No run.
No run.