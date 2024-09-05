Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal is off to a brilliant start after India A captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field against India B in the Duleep Trophy encounter at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran gave India B a brisk start before Avesh Khan dismissed the latter. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant will make his return to red-ball cricket while many major Indian cricket team stars will feature as India A take on India B in the Duleep Trophy encounter. All eyes will be on Pant with the Bangladesh Test series just round the corner. He is part of the Easwaran-led Team B while Shubman Gill is leading Team A. The Duleep Trophy will also be a brilliant platform to identify backup options for frontline stars. (Live Scorecard)

India A (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed

India B (Playing XI): Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Musheer Khan, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal

Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Updates India A vs India B LIVE Score straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru -