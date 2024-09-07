India B wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took a stunning catch to dismiss India A opener Mayank Agarwal in their ongoing Duleep Trophy match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Pant last played a First Class match in December 2022 when India played Bangladesh in a two-match Test series. The star wicketkeeper-batter suffered a life-threatening car crash later that month, sustaining career-ending injuries. However, Pant made his comeback to cricket earlier this year in the Indian Prermier League (IPL), before featuring for India in the T20 World Cup-winning campaign.

After a gap of almost two years, Pant was back in the whites as he took the field for the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led India B.

While he might've failed to perform with the bat, hoping to impress the selectors for the upcoming Tests against Bangladesh, Pant showcased his brilliant gloverwork on Day 2.

The incident happened in the 16th over of India A's innings when Navdeep Saini bowled a length ball, which angled down to the leg side.

Agarwal, the batter, tried to glance it down the leg side, but got the faintest of touch on the ball. Pant dived down the leg side, before taking a stunning catch with both hands.

You can't keep away Rishabh Pant from Game

what A Catch by Spider Man Rishabh Pantpic.twitter.com/ttMi9kHXPa — rishabh_dines17 (@Rishabh_pant717) September 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Saini reminded of his presence among the fringe pacers with a quality new ball spell that helped India B to keep India A in check at 134 for two in the first innings on Day 2.

India B needed their bowlers to carry on the excellent effort of Musheer Khan (181, 373b, 16x4, 5x6) that powered 'B' to 321 in their first innings.

KL Rahul (23, 80 balls) and Riyan Parag (27, 49 balls) are at the crease at stumps, with India A in arrears by 187 runs.

Saini, who is out of favour since the 2021 away series against Australia, showed some spark to eke out the wickets of India A skipper Shubman Gill (25) and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (36).

The right-arm quick broke the first-wicket alliance 57 between Gill and Agarwal at the stroke of tea to give his side the first breakthrough.

(With PTI Inputs)