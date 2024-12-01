Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: Pakistan take on Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series in Bulawayo on Sunday. The tour has been a good challenge for the visitors as the side clinched the three-match ODI series, that was held previously, in the deciding game. Zimbabwe handed an 80 runs (DLS method) defeat to Pakistan before the side bounced back with a 10-wicket win. The visitors went on to win the final match by 99 runs to seal the series 2-1. The focus now shifts to the shortest format with Salman Agha set to lead Pakistan.

When will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will take place on Sunday, December 1 (IST).

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will take place at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I match start?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will start at 5 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I match in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will not be telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and websites in India.

