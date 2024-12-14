Story ProgressBack to home
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Highlights: Mohammad Nabi Shines As AFG Come From Behind To Cinch Series vs ZIM
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I, Highlights: Mohammad Nabi scored seven off three balls in the final over to take Afghanistan to a three-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the series decider in Harare on Saturday.
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Highlights
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I, Highlights: Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi scored seven off three balls in the final over to take Afghanistan to a three-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the series decider in Harare on Saturday. Nabi struck a four off the first ball, followed by a two and a single in a tense finish as the tourists followed up a 50-run triumph on Friday. He finished unbeaten on 24 -- the second best Afghan batter after another all-rounder, Azmatullah Omarzai, who made 34 after taking two wickets. Zimbabwe posted 127 in 19.5 overs and Afghanistan 128-7 with three balls to spare as they won a sixth consecutive T20 series against the southern African nation. (Scorecard)
3rd T20I, Afghanistan in Zimbabwe, 3 T20I Series, 2024, Dec 14, 2024
Match Ended
ZIM
127/10 (19.5)
AFG
128/7 (19.3)
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
Topics mentioned in this article
ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Updates
Afghanistan clinch the series. Zimbabwe were in the game but they were short of runs. Rashid Khan collects the trophy and joins his teammates as they pose for the cameras. Hope you'll enjoy the coverage. It's time for the ODI series to kick off. The action starts on the 17th of this month at 7.30 am GMT. Do join us earlier for the build up. That's from our side. It's goodbye for now!
Rashid Khan says he's happy with the series win. Tells their fielding was a standout as compared to the first game where they lost. Mentions low scoring games are always tricky but Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai did well in the middle. Feels there is still plenty of work to do in the batting unit. Ends by saying it's important to start the tour with a win.
Sikandar Raza says 150 was a par score but unfortunately, they struggled to capitalize on the good start once again. Tells its disheartening to repeat the same mistake but is optimistic they'll turn things around. Shares the environment in positive and it's just about reading the situation well while batting. Says they were hunting for wickets and tried everything on the field but it's always tough to bowl with so many extras bowled.
Naveen-ul-Haq wins the PLAYER OF THE SERIES AWARD. He says the ball was seaming around with overcast conditions. Mentions a couple of practise sessions helped them to adopt the conditions quickly.
Azmatullah Omarzai wins the PLAYER OF THE MATCH AWARD for his all round performance! He says a tough situation to bat on but they succeeded by rotating the strike. Tells he tries to give 100% to his team.
...Presentation...
Zimbabwe had to take their chances with overcast conditions. Despite a low total on the board, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava bowled well with the new ball and troubled the Afghan batters. However, they were well short of runs and even one boundary in an over was pulling the game away from them. Zimbabwe kept taking wickets regularly and hung in there but not for long. Another 15-20 runs could have helped Zimbabwe! Sikandar Raza once again will stress on his batting unit who have failed once again to make an impact.
It was not an easy win for Afghanistan as they were 44/4 at one stage and in all sorts of trouble while chasing an under par score. However, Azmatullah Omarzai and Gulbadin Naib joined hands and put in a solid partnership. They had to be calculative as boundaries were hard to get by, the duo worked in singles and doubles to get them back on track. Both fell in the process but Mohammad Nabi showed his experience and helped his team seal the series.
A superb effort from Zimbabwe to stretch this game right till the last over. Despite such a low score on the board, Raza will be proud of his boys for the way they have played.
THERE IS THE SINGLE! Nabi is the hero for them yet again. Pin drop silence in the ground here and Afghanistan have sealed the series. Around off. Length. This is slapped towards mid off for one.
This lands safe! Scores level! Outside off. Nabi looks to go over covers but this goes off the outer half towards deep cover for two.
FOUR! Nicely played! Excellent and all the pressure has been released! Just the the needed in 5 now. Nabi makes room. He's followed. He just helps it on its way past the short fine leg fielder and this races away to the fence.
OUT! TAKEN! That's a fine catch under pressure by Akram. That will really make him feel good. He was poor with the ball but takes a good catch. Gwandu gets rid of Rashid and now, Afghanistan need 7 in 6. He bangs it short and it takes Rashid by surprise. He looks to pull but this goes off the top edge towards fine leg. Akram runs in and takes it. What an ending to the game.
Now takes one! On the pads. This is worked to short fine leg for one. 7 from 7 needed.
FOUR! Guided away! That will release the pressure! Shorter and outside off. Nabi waits and then guides it past point. This races away.
Gets off strike! On middle. This is worked through square leg for one.
A loud shout but not given! Shorter and on middle. Khan looks to duck under it. This one stays low. It hits him on the body. Still going over. Two dots more importantly.
A dot to begin! On off. Shorter. This is guided to point.
One to end! 13 to win then in 12 balls. Around off. This is pushed down to long off for one.
OUT! Taken! Raza gets his side back into the game. That's a poor shot by Omarzai. 14 in 13 now. On middle. The slider. A little bit of extra bounce. Omarzai looks to play the slog sweep. He gets a top edge and it is taken by Raza himself. Omarzai played well till then but gives it away. Game on again!