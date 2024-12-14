Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I, Highlights: Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi scored seven off three balls in the final over to take Afghanistan to a three-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the series decider in Harare on Saturday. Nabi struck a four off the first ball, followed by a two and a single in a tense finish as the tourists followed up a 50-run triumph on Friday. He finished unbeaten on 24 -- the second best Afghan batter after another all-rounder, Azmatullah Omarzai, who made 34 after taking two wickets. Zimbabwe posted 127 in 19.5 overs and Afghanistan 128-7 with three balls to spare as they won a sixth consecutive T20 series against the southern African nation. (Scorecard)