Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Afghanistan take on Zimbabwe in the first ODI encounter in Harare on Tuesday. Afghanistan won the three-match T20I series 201 against Zimbabwe and will be looking to replicate a similar sort of success. Zimbabwe will look to bounce back with special focus on Brian Bennett and Trevor Gwandu. For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq were the top performers as they took nine and eight wickets respectively. The two teams have faced each other in 28 ODI encounters with Afghanistan winning 18 and Zimbabwe emerging victorious on 10 occasions.

When will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI match will take place on Tuesday, December 17 (IST).

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI match will take place at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI match start?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI match will start at 1 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI match in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI match will not be telecasted on TV.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI match?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI match will be live streamed on the FanCode and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)