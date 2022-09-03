Zimbabwe stunned a nearly full-strength Australia in the third and final ODI in Townsville on Saturday. After putting Australia in to bat, Zimbabwe made the most of the conditions to bowl Australia out for the first time in ODIs. This was also Zimbabwe's first win over Australia Down Under. The win boosted their chances to climb the ODI Super League ladder, which goes towards qualification for next year's 50-over World Cup in India. After the match, wild celebrations broke inside the Zimbabwe team bus.

The video was shared by Zimbabwe Cricket on their official Twitter handle.

"Castle Corner, see what you've done? But who can blame us! Thanks for the support and inspiration, home or away!," the video caption read.

In the video, the Zimbabwe players, including star batter Sikandar Raza, can be seen singing and dancing to a song inside the team bus.

After the visitors elected to bowl, Ryan Burl (five for 10) played a starring role in dismissing the hosts for a lowly 141

In reply, Zimbabwe overcame a wobbly chase to beat the cricket powerhouse for the first time in Australia when they hauled in the target in the 39th over, triggering scenes of celebration.

Zimbabwe won the game by three wickets but went down 1-2 in the three-match series.

Promoted

Zimbabwe captain Regis Chakabva highlighted the hard work put in by the players.

"We showed a whole lot of fight... it was a testament to the work the boys put in," said Chakabva.