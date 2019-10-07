 
Zaheer Khan Birthday: Former India Pacer Turns 41, Wishes Pour In On Twitter

Updated: 07 October 2019 12:21 IST

Zaheer Khan, who won the 2011 World Cup with India, turned 41 on Monday. He was greeted by former teammates like VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh.

Zaheer Khan played 92 Tests for India, picking up 311 wickets. © Twitter

Wishes poured in on social media as India fast bowling legend Zaheer Khan celebrated his 41st birthday on Monday. Former teammates like VVS Laxman and Shikhar Dhawan tweeted their birthday greetings for the left-arm pacer. "Happy Birthday @ImZaheer. Wishing you a wonderful day and the most amazing year Zak," Laxman tweeted, referring to Zaheer Khan by his popular nickname. "Happy birthday Zak Bhai! Have a fabulous year ahead with loads of happiness and good luck," Dhawan wrote on the microblogging site.

"Happy birthday my brother swing king @ImZaheer have a good one," former Team India spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

The International Cricket Council also tweeted a birthday wish for Zaheer Khan.

"Happy birthday to one of India's greatest ever seam bowlers, Zaheer Khan!" ICC tweeted along with his wicket statistics.

Zaheer Khan played in 92 Tests and 200 ODIs for India and picked up 311 and 282 wickets respectively in the two formats.

He made his debut for India in an ODI against Kenya in Nairobi in October, 2000. He made his Test debut a month later. Since then, he went on to establish himself as one of India's best ever left-arm pacers. Zaheer Khan was notorious for his ability to swing the ball.

He was part of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 2011. In the final against Sri Lanka, Zaheer Khan managed to pick up two wickets and bowl three maiden overs.

His last appearance for India was the Test match against New Zealand in Wellington in 2014.

