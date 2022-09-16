After a gruelling Asia Cup campaign, where the Indian cricket team failed to qualify for the final, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is currently enjoying a brief break from cricket. He took four wickets in four matches. He had an economy of 7.93. But bigger battles await him as Team India gears up for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month. Before the marquee event, the Indian team will play bilateral series against Australia from September 20. Ahead of that Chahal has posted a romantic video with wife Dhanashree Verma along with the caption: "My strongest woman is my strength."

Watch: Romantic Video Of Chahal With Wife Dhanashree Verma

The couple is very popular on social media due to their reels and posts. They often post videos where they can be seen dancing together. The duo tied the knot in December 2020. Dhanashree Verma is a Youtuber and dance choreographer and has a wide following on social media. Chahal on the other hand is one of India's leading spin bowlers in limited overs cricket and a star performer in the IPL.

Earlier, the social media was abuzz with divorce rumours of the star couple. Chahal had asked his fans to not believe rumours about his married life. In an Instagram story Chahal wrote, "A humble request to you all to not believe, in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone."