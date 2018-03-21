Yuzvendra Chahal Pays A Visit To Elephant Rescue Centre

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on Wednesday paid a visit to the elephant rescue centre and the sloth bear facility to promote awareness about wildlife in India. Chahal learnt about the past story of Maya, Phoolkali and Laxmi among the 20 elephants under rehabilitation at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Centre and interacted with elephant keepers and veterinarians. Rescued from illegal captivity and circuses where they were ill-treated and subjected to cruelty, these gentle giants now live a life of freedom and receive expert veterinary care and treatment, a media statement said.

The cricketer also visited the Agra Bear Rescue Facility run by Wildlife SOS that is home to rehabilitated sloth bears that were once a part of the centuries-old dancing bear trade.

Chahal said, "It was a pleasure to visit the Wildlife SOS Rescue Centres. The efforts they are putting in to help these animals is really touching. I definitely hope to visit the bears and elephants again."

Earlier on Monday, Chahal had climbed 12 spots, to number two, while Washington Sundar moved up 151 places, to 31st, in the latest ICC T20I Player Rankings for bowlers, owing to their impressive display in the recently concluded Nidahas Trophy Tri-Series, in Sri Lanka. Chahal now has a career-high 706 rating points, while Sundar, who was named Man of the Series, has 496 points.

"Chahal, along with Washington Sundar, claimed eight wickets each in the series and played leading roles in helping their side win the title. Sundar, for his contribution in the series, has rocketed 151 places to claim a career-high 31st position," the ICC had said in a release.