Coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting events to a standstill and cricket is not an exception either. It has left fans without one of their main sources of entertainment. While many players are urging fans to stay indoors and wash hands properly at regular intervals in order to keep the deadly COVID-19 from spreading, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has taken a different route and is providing them with the much-needed entertainment with his TikTok videos. In a video, currently doing rounds on the internet, Chahal and a girl can be seen walking, with all smiles while looking at each other.

After a few seconds, Chahal gets down on his knees not to propose the girl but tie his shoelaces. The girl makes her disappear by hiding behind his back.

After getting up, Chahal runs towards the girl with a punch and she runs away after pulling his cheeks.

This was not Chahal's first appearance on the popular social media site. In the past also he had uploaded such videos on TikTok which became instant hit among his followers.

Here are a couple of those videos:

No one can beat him at this. pic.twitter.com/9kbFPzSrtq — Manish (@Man_isssh) March 18, 2020

Chahal last played for India in the Twenty20 International (T20I) and One-day International (ODI) series in New Zealand.

While India won T20I series 5-0, becoming the first team in the world to complete a 5-0 whitewash, they lost all three matches in the 50-over format.

Chahal plays along side Indian skipper Virat Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League. Apart from international cricket, coronavirus has also impacted the start of the 13th edition of the IPL.

Due to the ongoing health crisis, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has postponed the start of the cash-rich league to April 15 from its original scheduled date of March 30.