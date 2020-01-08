Yuvraj Singh's 'Tom And Jerry' Welcome For Leo Carter To '6 Sixes' Club

Yuvraj Singh , former India all-rounder, came up with a very creative way of welcoming Leo Carter to the "six sixes club" on Wednesday. Yuvraj Singh posted a picture on his Instagram story in which the 38-year-old used a 'Tom and Jerry' reference while praising the young New Zealand batsman. On Sunday, Leo Carter had smashed Anton Devcich for six maximums in an over. Yuvraj Singh was impressed with the young left-hander and asked him to sign his own jersey and give it to the bowler "as mark of respect". "Welcome Leo Carter to the six sixes club! That was some epic hitting, now please sign your jersey and give it to Devcich as a mark or respect," Yuvraj wrote in his Instagram story.

During a New Zealand Super Smash T20 league game between Canterburry Kings and Northern Knights, Carter ripped into spinner Anton Devcich, sending every delivery flying over the ropes on the leg side.

Yuvraj Singh had achieved the feat himself during the inaugural edition of the Twenty20 World Cup back in 2007.

Yuvraj smashed England's Stuart Broad all over the park at the Kingsmead cricket ground in Durban.

Apart from Carter and Yuvraj Singh, the only other players to hit six sixes in T20s are Ross Whitely for Worcestershire in the Vitality Blast and Hazratullah Zazai in the Afghanistan Premier League.

Herschelle Gibbs also hit 6 sixes in an over for South Africa in an ODI while Sir Garry Sobers and Ravi Shastri have achieved the feat in first-class cricket.