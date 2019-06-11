Yuvraj Singh took India home at the World Cup 2011 and 2007 T20 World Cup but he was not given a proper send-off by the Indian cricket board on announcing his retirement from international cricket on Monday. Yuvraj Singh's contribution for the national jersey showed his love and passion for the sport, so much so that former India opener Gautam Gambir called for retiring the No.12 jersey from the Indian team while India's deputy skipper Rohit Sharma reckoned his ex-teammate deserved a better send-off. Fans from all quarters of the world were saddned by the news of Yuvraj Singh's retirement ever since the murmurs began to spread.

Yuvraj Singh in his retirement showreel said, "cricket has always been with him ever since he started to walk. I have not just played the game, I have lived it."

Watch Yuvraj Singh describing his love for the sport here:

Apart from the ICC tournaments, Yuvraj Singh excelled under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. He was pivotal in India's triumph at the NatWest 2002, scoring 69 off 63 balls in the final.

The India U-19 team won their first World Cup in 2000 and the southpaw was the star performer during the tournament for which he was awarded a call-up to the national team squad.

On the back of it, Yuvraj Singh also fought with cancer and rose up from it to become a role model for millions of fans all around the world.