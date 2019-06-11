 
Watch: Yuvraj Singh's Retirement Showreel Shows "He Lived For The Sport"

Updated: 11 June 2019 09:38 IST

Gautam Gambir called for retiring Yuvraj Singh's No.12 jersey from Team India while Rohit Sharma reckoned his ex-teammate deserved a better send-off

Watch: Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh fought with cancer and rose up from it to become a role model © AFP

Yuvraj Singh took India home at the World Cup 2011 and 2007 T20 World Cup but he was not given a proper send-off by the Indian cricket board on announcing his retirement from international cricket on Monday. Yuvraj Singh's contribution for the national jersey showed his love and passion for the sport, so much so that former India opener Gautam Gambir called for retiring the No.12 jersey from the Indian team while India's deputy skipper Rohit Sharma reckoned his ex-teammate deserved a better send-off. Fans from all quarters of the world were saddned by the news of Yuvraj Singh's retirement ever since the murmurs began to spread.

Yuvraj Singh in his retirement showreel said, "cricket has always been with him ever since he started to walk. I have not just played the game, I have lived it."

Watch Yuvraj Singh describing his love for the sport here:

Cricket has given me everything I have and is the reason why I stand here today. It was such a love-hate relationship with the sport. In retrospect, I don't think I hated this game because the love I have for it today which will remain constant until the end of life. I can't really explain it in words what is that feeling, this game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust myself off, to get up again and move forward. I have failed more times than I have succeeded but I never gave up and will never give up till my last breath, and that's what cricket taught me. I gave my blood and sweat to the game, once I got into it, especially when it came to represent my country. And to my true fans who have always supported me endlessly, I can't thank you enough specially when the times were tough. I never stopped believing in myself, no matter what the world said. Believe in yourself because if you put your heart & soul into it you can achieve the impossible. The adrenaline rush for playing for India, singing the national anthem before each game, touching the Indian flag, stopping every run for the team or scoring every run for the team was a completely different high. Thank You once again for this lovely journey See you on the other side. #SteppingOut Production Credit @endemolshineind

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on

Apart from the ICC tournaments, Yuvraj Singh excelled under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. He was pivotal in India's triumph at the NatWest 2002, scoring 69 off 63 balls in the final.

The India U-19 team won their first World Cup in 2000 and the southpaw was the star performer during the tournament for which he was awarded a call-up to the national team squad.

On the back of it, Yuvraj Singh also fought with cancer and rose up from it to become a role model for millions of fans all around the world.

