Defending champions Mumbai Indians have appointed former Australian leg-spinner Kristen Beams as spin-bowling coach ahead of the 2026 Women's Premier League season. Beams was instrumental in Australia's World Cup campaigns, finishing as the third-highest wicket-taker at the 2017 ODI World Cup. Her international career spanned one Test, 30 ODIs and 18 T20Is, and 45 T20 games in the WBBL, prior to her transition to coaching. She has coached in the WBBL and The Hundred. She has also been coach of the Australia Women's U19 team, the National Development Lead at Cricket Australia and Community Cricket Manager - South at Cricket Tasmania.

The fourth edition of the WPL will be held from January 9 to February 5.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)