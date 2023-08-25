Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to social media to post the first picture of his new-born daughter Aura along with wife Hazel Keech. Yuvraj wrote on Instagram that “sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful” along with a picture that featured him, Hazel and their son Orion. The couple got married back in 2016 and they welcomed their first son in 2022. “Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family,” Yuvraj posted on his Instagram account along with the picture.

Yuvraj played 402 matches in total for the Indian cricket team. He scored 1900 runs in 40 Test matches at an average of 33.92 while in ODI cricket, he slammed 8701 runs in 304 appearances.

In T20Is, he had 1177 runs in 58 matches at an average of 28.02 along with the impressive feat of hitting six maximums in a single over – the feat that he achieved against Stuart Broad in 2007.

The former all-rounder won the 2007 T20 World Cup as well as the ODI World Cup 2011 with Team India. Yuvraj finally decided to retire from international cricket in June 2019.

Recently, Stuart Broad decided to retire from international cricket at the end of the Ashes Test series and Yuvraj had a rather special message for the former England international.

"Take a bow @StuartBroad8 Congratulations on an incredible Test career one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend! Your journey and determination have been super inspiring. Good luck for the next leg Broady!," tweeted Yuvraj.