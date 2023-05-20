Manchester City put on a masterclass to drub Real Madrid in an UEFA Champions League semi-final. City thrashed the Spanish giants 4-0 at the Etihad for a 5-1 aggregate victory that exacted revenge for a dramatic semi-final exit to Madrid 12 months ago. Pep Guardiola's men are not just closing in on the trophy the club's owners have desired since an Abu-Dhabi backed takeover in 2008 began pouring billions of pounds of investment into the club.

Victory against Inter Milan in Istanbul next month could complete a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, matching local rivals Manchester United's historic achievement in 1998/99.

Watching the match was Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar. "An evening to remember. The atmosphere was electric..!! And to watch my team dominate RM and score 4 .. WHAT A TREAT..!! Now for the final. Let's go #mancity .. let's bring her home Thank you @etihad .. thank you @mancity for hosting us. Big big hug to your team who were absolutely incredible," Farhan Akhtar posted on Instagram.

Commenting on the post, India cricket great Yuvraj Singh wrote: "Seriously city fan ! Don't like you anymore (with a laughing emoji)." Yuvraj Singh is an avid Manchester United fan. United and City are rivals.

A fifth league title in six seasons appears a foregone conclusion with City needing a maximum of three points from their final three games.

United will have their chance to protect their record as the only English club to do the treble in the first ever Manchester derby FA Cup final on June 3.

But City appear to have cleared the biggest hurdle standing between them and immortality by killing off the Champions League monster that is Madrid.

With AFP inputs