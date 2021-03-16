Former India cricketer Rohan Gavaskar took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video in which Yuvraj Singh and Pragyan Ojha can be seen involved in a cake fight. In the 56-second video, Ojha was smeared with cake by his teammates and then the former India left-arm spinner chases Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj to put cake on their faces. While Irfan manages to escape, Ojha, with some help from Mohammad Kaif, gets his revenge and rubs the cake all over the face of Yuvraj.

"Attack of the Ojha !!! @YUVSTRONG12, @pragyanojha. Let them eat cake," Rohan Gavaskar captioned the video on Twitter.

Former India stars including the likes of Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj, Kaif and Ojha are in Raipur, representing the India Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series.

On Saturday, India Legends qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament following a convincing 56-run victory over South Africa Legends.

In that match, Tendulkar and Yuvraj turned back the clock with vintage knocks.

Tendulkar smashed 60 runs off just 37 balls while Yuvraj smashed four consecutive sixes in an over en route to his 21-ball half-century.

Yuvraj also starred with the ball, picking up two wickets for just 18 runs in his three-over spell.

India Legends will be in action on Wednesday in the first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series.

The final of the tournament is scheduled to be played on Sunday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.