India captain Rohit Sharma, in a viral video, set the stage on fire with his sensational dance performance at his brother-in-law's wedding. Known for his calm demeanor, Rohit was found in a totally different avatar as he was spotted spending some quality time with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira during his brother-in-law Kunal Sajdeh's wedding. Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a video in which he could be seen shaking his legs along with his family members. The internet is going gaga over captain Rohit's dance moves.

"Vibe hai," Rohit captioned the post in hindi.

Rohit's IPL franchise Mumbai Indians commented on the video, saying: "Full vibe hai, skip".

Rohit wasn't a part of the first ODI against Australia due to a family commitment. During his absence, Hardik Pandya, who led the team to a victory in the series opener.

Rohit resumed his captaincy duties for the remainder of the series, but India suffered a crusing defeat to Australia in the second and third ODI and conceded the series.

It was India's first one-day international series defeat at home since 2019.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Rohit will now be seen in action during the upcoming season of the IPL, which starts from March 31 with the first match between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

MI have been the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League, having won five titles - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

However, they had a horrific time in the 2022 season, finishing at the bottom of the points table with only eight points from 14 matches.

(With AFP Inputs)