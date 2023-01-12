Young opening batter Prithvi Shaw rewrote the history books as he registered the second-highest individual score in Ranji Trophy history with his 379-run knock for Mumbai against Assam on Wednesday. Not only that, he also went on to become the highest individual scorer for Mumbai in a single Ranji Trophy innings. Following his knock against Assam, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary took to Twitter and hailed the young batter.

"Another entry into the record books! What an extraordinary inning @PrithviShaw! Congratulations on hitting the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time. A talent with immense potential. Super proud! @BCCIdomestic," Shah tweeted.

Now, Shaw has responded to Jay Shah's tweet. He thanked the BCCI Secretary for his kind gesture, and promised to keep working hard.

"Thank you so much @JayShah sir. Your words of encouragement means a lot. Will keep working hard," Shaw replied.

Thank you so much @JayShah sir. Your words of encouragement means a lot. Will keep working hard. https://t.co/RoDw5FbUEV — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) January 11, 2023

Shaw has represented India in five Tests, six one-day internationals and one Twenty20 but his last international outing was in July 2021 against Sri Lanka.

The Under-19 World Cup-winning India captain made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2018 and scored a century, making him the youngest Indian Test centurion.

He played his last Test against Australia in 2020 when he scored a duck and four in the first Test in Adelaide and played no further part in the series, which India won 2-1.

Australia are set to visit India in February and March for four Tests and three ODIs, following New Zealand who take on India in three ODIs and three T20s beginning on January 18 in Hyderabad.

India are yet to announce their squad for the tours.

(With AFP Inputs)

