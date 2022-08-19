With the 2022 T20 World Cup starting in Australia in just over two months' time, the Indian team management is in its final stages of zeroing in on the squad. "There are still about two-and-a-half months left for the T20 World Cup. Before that, we have the Asia Cup and two home series against Australia and South Africa. More or less, 80-90 per cent of your team is set. There could be three-four changes, if at all, depending on the conditions. We need to check what suits our team in Australia," Rohit Sharma, India captain, said in a press conference on Wednesday.

While several seniors are automatic choices for the squad, there are still some spots which may be up for grabs. Former Indian cricket team player Sanjay Manjrekar said Deepak Chahar can be a good option for India.

"I think they're testing waters with Deepak Chahar more because of his fitness and if he has a sensational 50-overs series which is likely to happen. When you see him in T20 international cricket, I mean he's got some phenomenal numbers. So, he is your Bhuvneshwar Kumar of today," Manjrekar said on SPORTS18's daily show 'Sports Over The Top'.

"The younger version of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who can swing the ball both ways to begin with. Maybe not as consistent in the death but that's the aspect of bowling that's getting better and better. So, the only thing that will prevent Deepak Chahar from getting into that T20 World Cup playing 11 is (being) very similar to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has looked really good. So, they might look for other kinds of seam bowlers but Deepak Chahar is somebody they should keep in mind and he's got to do something sensational to put his hand up."

The Super 12 stage T20 World Cup starts on October 22.