Veteran Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has slammed the forced comparisons between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Shehzad, who went unsold for PSL 2026, noted that the overseas players playing in the Pakistani league are either retired or went unsold during the IPL auction. His remark come after Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis and Rilee Rossouw of South Africa were recently asked by Pakistani journalists to compare their experiences of playing in the IPL and the PSL.

Shehzad also slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for banning overseas players for pulling out of their active PSL contracts to play in the IPL.

"The only players you have left in the PSL are those who retired from the IPL, went unsolds in the IPL or have no IPL careers left in the IPL (David Warner, Steve Smith). Anyone at all who have a chance to play will only select the IPL. So how many more players you will ban?" Shehzad said on his YouTube channel.

Ahmed Shehzad brutally owned PSL:



You only have players left in the PSL who have either retired from the IPL, gone unsold in the IPL, or have no future in the IPL, like David Warner and Steve Smith. If any current player has a chance to play, they will choose the IPL. So how... pic.twitter.com/2GTSopxZPA — TEJASH (@Tejashyyyyy) April 14, 2026

Shehzad also opened up on the questions asked to Mendis and Rossouw who are both playing in the PSL. While Mendis did not respond to the question, Rossouw had claimed that the IPL feels "more of a movie than actual cricket.

"Kusal Mendis is playing, performing in PSL, and he is being asked questions like 'sir, last time you left and went to IPL, what do you think about that?' Look at what kind of questions they are asking," he added.

"Look at Rilee Rossouw - there is no clarity about his performances (in PSL), but he has made statements. And when he was asked about IPL - that what do you think about IPL - so while playing PSL, you obviously cannot praise IPL. So in that, he said, 'Oh, that is a Bollywood movie. The cricket is happening here in PSL'," said Shehzad

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