Former England captain Michael Vaughan was not impressed with current Three Lions skipper Ben Stokes' bold declaration call during Day 1 of the first Ashes Test against Australia at the Edgbaston on Friday. England were 393-8 at Edgbaston, with Joe Root unbeaten on 118 and in superb touch after leading a revival from a mid-innings slump, when Stokes decided to test his bowlers. However, David Warner and Usman Khawaja managed to take Australia to 14/0 at stumps.

"I wouldn't have declared. You just don't know what is going to happen. England are trying to send a message no team has ever done before. I, as a captain, would've wanted a few more runs, especially with Joe Root out there. Even though England didn't get the wicket, it creates what the Ashes is all about - Warner and Khawaja, two experienced pros, were running like kids," Vaughan said on BBC Test Match Special.

Stokes' bold declaration on the opening day of the first Ashes Test may have come as a shock to cricket traditionalists, but it was "no surprise" to team-mate Jonny Bairstow.

"I'm sure there's many decisions Ben has made that have taken commentators and other people by surprise, but it was no surprise to us," said Bairstow.

Bairstow played his part in allowing Stokes to make that decision with a run-a-ball 78 in his first Test innings since a freak golf accident in August last year left him with multiple injuries, including three separate fractures in his left leg.

"I'm delighted to be back out there on the big stage, during the big dance. It's something you want to be part of and it didn't disappoint," he added.

