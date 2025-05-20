Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant's IPL 2025 season came to a conclusion on a disappointing note as his team was eliminated from playoff contention following a six-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 19. Pant, who became the most expensive player in IPL history with a whopping Rs 27 crore contract, struggled throughout the season, scoring only 135 runs in 12 matches. Despite the team's underwhelming performance, teammate Mitchell Marsh expressed confidence in Pant's abilities, backing him for a strong comeback in the remaining matches.

In a must-win encounter at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, LSG posted a competitive total of 205/7. However, SRH chased down the target with ease, securing a six-wicket victory and ending LSG's hopes of making it to the playoffs. Pant's dismissal for just 7 runs further added to his season's issues, drawing visible frustration from LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, who was seen leaving the stadium's balcony in anger.

Addressing the media after the match, Pant attributed the team's inconsistent performance to injuries sustained by key players. "It became tougher and tougher," he said, highlighting the challenges faced due to the absence of pivotal bowlers like Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav. The lack of suitable replacements and ongoing fitness issues hampered LSG's ability to maintain momentum throughout the tournament.

Despite the setbacks, Mitchell Marsh remained optimistic about Pant's capabilities. "He'd be the first one to say that he hasn't had the season that he would have liked," Marsh acknowledged. "But we know that he's a fantastic player, highly skilled and highly talented. So he will be back, hopefully, in the last two games."

Marsh, who has been a consistent performer for LSG, emphasized the need for the team to focus on their strengths and approach the remaining matches with a positive mindset. He also highlighted the evolving nature of T20 cricket, noting that a score of 230 is now considered a par total in the IPL. "We have to embrace the pressure of high-scoring contests and stick to our game plan," Marsh stated.

LSG's campaign was further marred by internal conflicts, including a heated confrontation between young cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Digvesh Rathi during a match. The altercation drew significant attention, prompting intervention from BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, who successfully mediated between the players to restore peace.

Looking ahead, LSG will play their remaining matches against Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While the team is now out of playoff contention, these games present an opportunity for players to regain form and end the season on a positive note. Pant, in particular, will be eager to deliver strong performances and silence critics who have questioned his form and leadership throughout the season.

In conclusion, Rishabh Pant's IPL 2025 journey has been fraught with challenges, from personal form issues to team injuries and internal conflicts. However, with the backing of teammates like Mitchell Marsh and a determination to bounce back, Pant has the chance to finish the season on a high note and lay the foundation for a stronger comeback in future tournaments.