Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media to post a heartwarming message for his wife Dhanashree Verma on the occasion of their anniversary. Chahal and Dhanashree got married in 2020 and on the occasion of their anniversary, Chahal posted some pictures of themselves along with a sweet message. "Dear wifey , From the first day we met to this moment, every second of this journey has been close to my heart. They say matches are made in heaven and I am sure whoever has written our script is on my side. You make me a better human being every single day. You complete me!! Happy marriage anniversary to you, the love of my life," Chahal posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Earlier, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav revealed details of his talk with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal before the third and final T20I of the three-match series against South Africa.

Kuldeep thanked Chahal for his consistent support, highlighting their friendship throughout the years. The left-arm wrist-spinner made a fantastic comeback to form in T20Is, recording his best figures for Team India in the format against South Africa.

Dear wifey ,



From the first day we met to this moment, every second of this journey has been close to my heart. They say matches are made in heaven and I am sure whoever has written our script is on my side



You make me a better human being every single day.



You complete… pic.twitter.com/1xxe8KqfSt — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 22, 2023

In a recent video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on X, Suryakumar Yadav was seen having a conversation with Kuldeep in which the stand-in skipper asked the spinner whether having a chat with teammate Chahal helped him pick up five wickets.

Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav revealed details of his talk with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal before the third and final T20I of the three-match series against South Africa. Kuldeep thanked Chahal for his consistent support, highlighting their friendship throughout the years.

The left-arm wrist-spinner made a fantastic comeback to form in T20Is, recording his best figures for Team India in the format on Thursday against South Africa. He took five wickets for 17 runs in 2.5 overs to help the visitors win the final game and tie the series 1-1.

Advertisement

In a recent video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on X, Suryakumar Yadav was seen having a conversation with Kuldeep in which the stand-in skipper asked the spinner whether having a chat with teammate Chahal helped him pick up five wickets.

"Chahal bhai had a long flight so we didn't speak much. Just met him last evening where he told me not to change too much about bowling. Even when things weren't great 2-3 years ago, he was always there for me. Hopefully, we will try to do well if we play together in ODIs," Kuldeep said.

(With PTI inputs)