Former India opening batter Vinod Kambli was one of the most-talked about cricketers when he arrived at the international stage in 1991. Despite playing 104 ODIs and 17 Tests for India after making his debut, Kambli disappeared from the scene after failing to maintain his form. It was his own fault rather than anyone else's. Reason? He became an alcoholic, by his own admission, and was also said to be partying till late at night. Now, Yograj Singh, father of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, has revealed he had asked Kambli to focus on his career, but the latter refused to take his advice.

"I told Vinod Kambli once, 'These parties, smoking cigarettes, going to girls - stop it; otherwise you'll be finished, and you'll be crying. See what happened to him. I was talking to him personally but then he said, 'Sir, apka time chala gaya (your time has passed). He used to think, 'I'm the king'. You are not bigger than the game," Yograj told InsideSport.

Kambli last came into the limelight again due to his poor health conditions and financial struggles. The 52-year-old has been dealing with several ailments. On December 21, 2024, he was admitted to Akruti Hospital in Thane for urinary infection and cramps. Amid his deteriorating health condition, Kambli is also battling a serious financial crisis.

Earlier this year, Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt revealed that she had filed for divorce back in 2023 but decided to take it back after seeing her husband's 'helpless state'.

During the podcast hosted by freelance journalist Suryanshi Pandey, Andrea revealed that she had previously contemplated leaving Kambli but was constantly worried about his health.

"He will be helpless if I leave him. He is like a child, and that hurts me. It makes me feel worried. I would not even leave a friend, but he is more than that. I remember there were moments when I would just walk away. But then I would be worried: Has he eaten or not? Is he on the bed properly? Is he okay? Then I had to check on him, and I would understand that he needed me," she said.