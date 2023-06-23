The BCCI on Friday announced Team India's squad for two Tests and three ODIs against West Indies. Yashasvi Jaiswal, on the back of his breakthrough season in the Indian Premier League (IPL), earned his maiden India call-up, while pacer Mukesh Kumar also earned his first Test call-up. In another huge development, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped from the side for the two match Test series. Rohit Sharma will lead the side in both Test and ODIs, while Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya will deputise him in Tests and ODIs, respectively.

CSK and Maharashtra opener Ruturaj Gaikwad managed to find a place in both the sides, while veteran pacer Umesh Yadav was also axed from the Test squad. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson was also recalled to the ODI side.

"The Men's Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series and three ODIs against the West Indies. India are also scheduled to play five T20Is and the squad for the same will be announced later," the BCCI said in a statement.

The first Test will be played from July 12 to 16 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica, while the second match will start from June 20 to June 24 at the Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad.

The first ODI will be played on July 27 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados while the second will be played at the same venue on July 29. The third and final game of the series will be played on August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad.

India and West Indies will also play five T20Is after the conclusion of the Test and ODI series, respectively.

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.