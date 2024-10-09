14-time World Champion Randy Orton made a rare appearance as WWE NXT started a new era on from The Factory in St. Louis, Missouri. Tony D'Angelo took on Oba Femi, hoping to finally dethrone the longest reigning North American champion of all time. Meanwhile, another title was on the line as Nathan Frazer and Axiom defended the NXT Tag Team Championships against SmackDown's A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller). In the women's division, Kelani Jordan teamed up with the WWE Women's tag team champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill to battle Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx).

However, in a rare moment, Orton took part in his first match in NXT, wrestling prodigy Je'Von Evans. Meanwhile, Trick Williams broke his silence after reclaiming the NXT Championship from "All Ego" Ethan Page in Chicago last week.

WWE NXT Results, Ratings December 9

Jey Uso, Wes Lee interrupt Trick Williams

The crowd was loud for new NXT champion Trick followed by a raucous reception for WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey. Meanwhile, Wes Lee appeared from the crowd, calling shots to become a triple crown NXT champion.

Grade: A

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Kelani Jordan beat Fatal Influence via pinfall

Grade: B+

Cora Jade Returns To Help Roxanne Perez Beat Giulia

Grade: C

WWE North American Championship: Tony D'Angelo beats Oba Femi via pinfall

Grade: A+

WWE NXT Tag Team Championships: Fraxiom (c) beat A Town Down

Grade: A

Randy Orton beats Je'Von Evans

Grade: C-

With Orton and other A-listers making rare appearances on the show, this latest installment of NXT looked better on paper than in full delivery. However, D'Angelo pinning Oba Femi was the highlight of the night. He ended the Nigerian's reign at a record 273 days, including a 30 match winning streak.

Overall Grade: B+