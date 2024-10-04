WWE Bad Blood 2024 is just round the corner and the anticipation is high surrounding the highly-anticipated partnership between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. The unlikely allies banded together to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline in a tag team match that can have huge ramifications of the future of the promotion. The other big fight of the night will be the Hell In A Cell match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre - two wrestlers have developed quite a vicious rivalry.

Complete match card for WWE Bad Blood

Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

• In a monumental clash, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns form an unfathomable alliance against The Bloodline, promising an explosive battle filled with high stakes and fierce competition.

Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

• This brutal match will see Punk and McIntyre settle their heated rivalry inside the ominous Hell in a Cell structure.

Women's World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

• With ‘Dirty' Dominik Mysterio suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage, this match is set to be a dramatic encounter as Ripley seeks to reclaim the title she never lost from Liv Morgan.

One on One Grudge Match: Damian Priest vs Finn Balor

• Once brothers are now the most bitter enemies. Damian Priest looks to punish Finn Balor for his betrayal, but the Prince promises to put Damian down for good!

WWE Women's Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley

• "The Role Model" Bayley put down her friend Naomi to become the #1 contender and now looks to regain her WWE Women's Championship in a high stakes grudge match against Nia Jax.

Which TV channels will telecast WWE Bad Blood in India?

WWE Bad Blood 2024 will be live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu), starting 3:30 AM on October 6.

Where to watch WWE Bad Blood 2024 live streaming?

WWE Bad Blood 2024 live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.