Jasprit Bumrah became the first bowler ever to complete 200 Test wickets with an average below 20 during Day 4 of the fourth Test match against Australia in Melbourne on Sunday. The star India pacer looked in tremendous form as he dismissed Travis Head to claim the sensational record. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan and ex-Australia star Darren Lehmann were left awestruck by Bumrah's lethal spell of fast bowling. While Vaughan labelled the pacer the "greatest of all time", Lehmann went on to say that Bumrah would've dismissed him "twice in three balls".

“The Greatest of all time is doing what he does best here at the ‘G' .. @Jaspritbumrah93 is incredible .. #AUSvIND,” Vaughan wrote.

In reply, Lehmann said, “How good is he . Brilliant would have got us out in three balls and it's only three balls because he would have got me twice and one a no ball.”

Bumrah dismissed Travis Head (1) for his 200th victim in the post-lunch session, joining Jadeja in the list of bowlers who are fastest to 200 wickets in Tests.

Both Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja achieved the feat in their 44th Test, and overall he is 12th Indian bowler in the format to complete the landmark.

The recently retired Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the quickest among Indians to have taken 200 wickets, a feat that he achieved in his 37th Test.

Among all bowlers who have crossed the 200-wickets mark in Test cricket, Bumrah is the only bowler with an average of under 20 which includes some of the fearsome fast bowlers from the West Indies such as Malcolm Marshall (376 wickets at 20.94), Joel Garner (259 wickets at 20), Curtly Ambrose (405 wickets at 20.99) as well as England's James Anderson (704 wickets at 26.45) and even Glenn McGrath (563 wickets at 21.64).

Ashwin is ranked third in the overall list of bowlers who were fastest to 200 Test wickets, behind two leg-spinners -- Pakistan's Yasir Shah (33 Tests) and Australia's Clarrie Grimmett (36 Tests).

The dismissal of Head followed by that of Mitchell Marsh's (0), caught behind the wicket, as Bumrah took his wickets tally in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to 28.

He had earlier dismissed opener Sam Konstas (8) for his first wicket in Australia's second innings.

(With PTI inputs)