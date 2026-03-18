Australian pacer and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins is set to miss the initial phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to injury, the franchise confirmed on Wednesday. The side also announced that Ishan Kishan will be the man leading the 2016 champions in Cummins' absence. This comes as a new responsibility for Kishan, who led Jharkhand to its maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title last year. The southpaw has also continued to impress with his batting heroics. Meanwhile, SRH have handed the role of vice-captain to their star opener Abhishek Sharma.





Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury.



Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the Captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the Vice-Captain. pic.twitter.com/etXJUkQJeG — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 18, 2026

Cummins continues to recover from his lingering back injury, which also saw him miss the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

More to follow...