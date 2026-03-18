At IPL 2026, former champions Kolkata Knight Riders have pinned a lot of their hopes on Cameron Green. The three-time champions almost completely rebuilt their squad at the IPL 2026 auction. They acquired the services of the Australian star all-rounder for a record-breaking Rs 25.20 crore - the highest amount ever paid for an overseas player in IPL auction history. However, his recent form has not exactly been great. With less than two weeks to go for IPL 2026, this may not be the best news for KKR supporters.

Whether or not he is in a good headspace is not clear, according to a report in the Australian publication The Age. Tom Decent, SMH chief sports writer, wrote a piece detailing his harrowing experience while interviewing Green.

The incident reportedly took place outside Western Australia's dressing room following day three of the Sheffield Shield match against NSW in Sydney on Monday.

Decent claims he began the interview by asking Green about reaching a triple-figure score in a recent match for WA against NSW. "Yeah, it's obviously a great feeling. We've had a really good start the first three days, so hopefully we can get a win tomorrow," Cameron Green replied.

He was then asked about his recent struggles prior to that knock. "I'm not answering that question. Next question," Green responded.

At that moment, the reporter decided to end the interview. He then claimed that, as he was leaving, Green muttered, "waste of time." WA assistant coach Beau Casson later apologised on the player's behalf.